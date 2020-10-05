Two Mafia Games Debut on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 446 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts, which ended September 27, 2020.

Mafia: Definitive Edition debuted in second place, while Mafia: Trilogy debuted in third place. The Division 2 re-entered the top five in fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in fifth place.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mafia: Definitive Edition Mafia: Trilogy The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles