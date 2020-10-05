Cyberpunk 2077 Goes Gold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 647 Views
Developer CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. Though, there likely will be a day one patch that will fix bugs discovered from now until launch.
Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020
See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp
Here is an overview of the game:
In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 19. It will have backwards compatible on launch day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
4 Comments
Not familiar with game development, but if the game has gone gold, I wonder why they'll require crunch for the last 6 weeks leading to launch. Unless they really find that many bugs for a day one patch.
That is exactly why. Most developers these days are ok with releasing a buggy game and then stomping out the bugs across multiple post release patches. CD Projekt on the other hand wants to have the vast majority of bugs stomped out over the next several weeks, so that when players download the day one patch the game will already be in a good shape, no needing to wait for weeks for any gamebreaking bugs to be fixed.
This game looks like it could fit perfectly on VR, so I wonder if they're thinking of adding that option. But anyway, congrats CDPR!