PS5 Internal SSD Appears to Have 664 GB of Usable Space - News

posted 8 hours ago

Video games continue to grow in file size every generation and now some games are well over 100 GB. The next-generation consoles storage will likely fill up quickly depending on what games users install. The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825 GB SSD, the Xbox Series X a 1 TB SSD, and the Xbox Series S a 512 GB SSD.

Off-screen images of the PS5 OS have appeared on ResetEra. One image shows the PS5 will have 664 GB of usable storage. Astro’s Playroom, the game that comes pre-installed on the console, takes up 2.38 GB of storage, while the OS and system files takes up around 158 GB of storage.

People who have gotten hands-on experience with the Xbox Series X previously revealed the console comes with 802 GB of usable space with the OS and system files taking up 200 GB.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

