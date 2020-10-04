PS5 Internal SSD Appears to Have 664 GB of Usable Space - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,020 Views
Video games continue to grow in file size every generation and now some games are well over 100 GB. The next-generation consoles storage will likely fill up quickly depending on what games users install. The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825 GB SSD, the Xbox Series X a 1 TB SSD, and the Xbox Series S a 512 GB SSD.
Off-screen images of the PS5 OS have appeared on ResetEra. One image shows the PS5 will have 664 GB of usable storage. Astro’s Playroom, the game that comes pre-installed on the console, takes up 2.38 GB of storage, while the OS and system files takes up around 158 GB of storage.
People who have gotten hands-on experience with the Xbox Series X previously revealed the console comes with 802 GB of usable space with the OS and system files taking up 200 GB.
The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.
11 Comments
I do feel these sizes for OS (MS and Sony) are excessive, I mean OK if they have 4K res on interface, that still shouldn't take up so much space. Possibly if the OS size includes reserves for video streaming that accounts for more, but if you don't have camera connected it shouldn't need to "reserve" that space.
I don't know about Sony, but MS already said that their Velocity Architecture system needed to reserve 100GB for streaming assets. I haven't heard anything from Sony but I think is logical to think that is the same case, I mean, how could you use the SSD to stream assets if there is no space left on it?
- 0
Games all stream data from SSD to RAM, you don't need empty room on SSD for that. What needs to temporarily store 100GB of data on SSD? Live video transmission (cam/screen) might want a buffer to account for inconsistent network connection, but 100GB is excessive as that is 2 full standard Blu-Rays... or half the size of game like Cyberpunk 2077 (on PC). Even taking out 100GB, 50-60GB is still huge for an OS that really doesn't do 90% of what general desktop OS does. My Windows folder itself is less than 20GB, which might not include everything, but Console Gaming OS also doesn't need to include most of what OS does.
- 0
So the rumours are true... not surprised really. But if games are gonna be as demanding as CoD Modern Warfare storage-wise, PS5 (and Series S) is going to have a serious problem.
And they'll charge an arm and a leg for an upgradeable SSD. Damn 9th gen is going to be expensive..
Atm Sony aren't selling SSDs, they might in future.. You can use 3rd party SSD's which will be cheaper.
- +6
@ArchangelMadzz Good to know friend. Hopefully 3rd party sellers won't be too expensive...
- 0
3rd party sellers will go down in price as SSD's get cheaper, plus sales, so you should be able to pick up cheap SSD's next year that are fast enough to run in a PS5.
- +3
Eeh, I've got a 4TB external drive to go with it. I'll put all my PS4 games on my external and put PS5 games on my PS5 base hard drive. 660 is a little low, but with hard-wired internet downloading as much as 20MB per second, I'm cool with it. I can switch in and out. No big deal.
Only a 138GB difference ultimately between the two (instead of marketed 175)