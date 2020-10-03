Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Challenger Pack 7: Steve & Alex Launches October 13, New Amiibo Announced - News

posted 17 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Challenger Pack 7: Steve & Alex for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch on October 13. The pack adds Steve from Minecraft, a new stage, and seven music tracks. Steve will also have Alex, Zombie, and Enderman skins.

Nintendo also announced new Mii Fighter costumes and Amiibo figures. The new Mii Fighter costumes will launch on October 13 and includes Bomberman from Bomberman, Creeper, Pig, and Diamond Armor from Minecraft, Gil from The Tower of Druaga; and Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes. The new Amiibo figures will launch in 2021 and includes Banjo & Kazooie, Byleth, and Terry Bogard.

View the Mr. Sakurai Presents "Steve & Alex" presentation below:

View the Mii Fighter costume video below:

Here is an overview of the DLC pack:

When selecting this new fighter, players will be able to choose between a Steve or Alex skin, each with three color variations. Additionally, players can also choose to look like the Zombie or Enderman characters from Minecraft when playing. Each of these characters, while they look different, possess the same set of moves:

The Basics – Like in Minecraft, players can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging a sword, axe or pickaxe. These attacks have short range, but wide reach. These tools can also be used for abilities new to the Super Smash Bros. franchise: Mine, Craft and Create Block.

– Like in Minecraft, players can hold down the attack button to walk while repeatedly swinging a sword, axe or pickaxe. These attacks have short range, but wide reach. These tools can also be used for abilities new to the Super Smash Bros. franchise: Mine, Craft and Create Block. Mine – While battling, Steve and Alex can use their tools to dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The materials found – dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond—will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex dig into. Dig into the tree-filled Kongo Jungle, for example, and players will find an abundance of wood, while iron can be discovered on the Corneria stage.

– While battling, Steve and Alex can use their tools to dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The materials found – dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond—will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex dig into. Dig into the tree-filled Kongo Jungle, for example, and players will find an abundance of wood, while iron can be discovered on the Corneria stage. Craft – After mining, players can then craft using the materials they collected. Steve and Alex’s tools have limited durability and can break, so crafting new tools is vital to maintaining an advantage on the battlefield. By standing in front of a crafting table, which will appear on the stage, players can use materials to craft these tools – the more valuable the material, the more powerful the tool!

– After mining, players can then craft using the materials they collected. Steve and Alex’s tools have limited durability and can break, so crafting new tools is vital to maintaining an advantage on the battlefield. By standing in front of a crafting table, which will appear on the stage, players can use materials to craft these tools – the more valuable the material, the more powerful the tool! Create Block – Another move that Steve and Alex can use is Create Block. By activating this ability, players will, well, create a block! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply.

– Another move that Steve and Alex can use is Create Block. By activating this ability, players will, well, create a block! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply. Final Smash – Steve and Alex’s explosive Final Smash is called House of Boom. After destroying the Smash Ball, players will summon a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom. From there, the iconic Creepers from Minecraft will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage.

– Steve and Alex’s explosive Final Smash is called House of Boom. After destroying the Smash Ball, players will summon a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom. From there, the iconic Creepers from Minecraft will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage. Minecraft World – The stage included in this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World, which consists of six different areas inspired by the Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players.

– The stage included in this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World, which consists of six different areas inspired by the Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players. Music Tracks – Since the music in Minecraft is meant to be soothing and relaxing to inspire creativity and building, the new music tracks selected for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are from more action-packed games in the Minecraft franchise, like Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.

All of this new content will be available to players who purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who purchase Challenger Pack 7 separately for $5.99. By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $29.99, players will get access to Steve and Alex, along with previously released fighter Min Min from ARMS and four more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



