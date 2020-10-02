Mafia: Trilogy Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Mafia: Trilogy has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 27, 2020. Mafia: Definitive Edition debuted in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, The Division 2 is in third, NBA 2K21 is in fourth, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is in fifth.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars after debuting in first last week completely dropped out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Mafia: Trilogy - NEW Grand Theft Auto V The Division 2 NBA 2K21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mafia: Definitive Edition - NEW Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Nier: Automata Marvel's Avengers

