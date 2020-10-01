World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year - News

Blizzard in an update for the World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion has delayed its release from October to later this year. There is no exact release date. The developers have faced challenges in finishing up the expansion due to working from home.

"Blizzard has a commitment to quality," says the developer. "We believe Shadowlands will be something special, and we've heard from many of you who feel the same. We need this extra time to ensure Shadowlands lives up to its full potential."

The Shadowlands pre-patch will release on October 13. It lays the groundwork for the expansion and includes the revamped character leveling, new-player experience Exile's Reach, and new character customization options.

Here is a brief overview of the expansion:

The veil between life and death is no more. Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga--Shadowlands: Coming 2020. In it, you will be able to explore the realm of the dead, pledge yourself to a covenant and shape your destiny, take on the boundless challenge of Torghast, Tower of the Damned, and journey through a new leveling experience

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

