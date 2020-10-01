Maneater Doesn't Support Cross-Gen Progression for PS4 to PS5, But Does for Xbox One to Xbox Series X and S - News

Publishers Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver, and developer Blindside Interactive last month announced Maneater will be getting a free next-generation upgrade for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 at launch.

Tripwire Interactive in an FAQ has revealed cross-generation progression between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is not supported, however, it is supported between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

The next-generation upgrades will support ray tracing, native 4K HDR resolution at 60 frames per second, and new lighting effects. The PC version will receive these enhancements in 2021 via a free update.

Here is an overview of the game:

Maneater is a single player, open-world action-RPG (ShARkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small bull shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this, you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies—both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.

Key Features:

Fully Evolved for Next-Gen Consoles – Gaming’s new queen of the deep will return more powerful than ever in the next generation of gaming. Full utilization of next gen hardware including ray-tracing, native 4K HDR support at a silky smooth 60 frames per second, lush new lighting effects, immersive feedback via the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s haptic motors, and more will put players in control of the apex predator of the sea like never before.

– Gaming’s new queen of the deep will return more powerful than ever in the next generation of gaming. Full utilization of next gen hardware including ray-tracing, native 4K HDR support at a silky smooth 60 frames per second, lush new lighting effects, immersive feedback via the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s haptic motors, and more will put players in control of the apex predator of the sea like never before. Eat – Feed on humans, consume nutrients, and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended.

– Feed on humans, consume nutrients, and find rare shark loot to evolve past what nature intended. Explore the Gulf – Explore seven large regions, including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day / night cycle.

– Explore seven large regions, including bayous of the gulf coast, resort beaches, industrial docks, the open ocean and more. Experience a living world with a full day / night cycle. Evolve Into a Legend – Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign.

– Unlock and equip various Evolutions that improve and enhance your shark as you progress through the campaign. Unique Story – Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show.

– Play through a full narrative, story-based campaign narrated by Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and set against the backdrop of a reality TV show. Diverse, Compelling Combat – Battle fierce wildlife including other apex predators or fight against various types of human hunters ranging from town drunks all the way up to the Coast Guard.

Maneater will launch for the Xbox Series X and S on November 10 and for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

