Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Remastered Has Been in Development for a Year - News

The hit PlayStation 4 title, Marvel’s Spider-Man, is getting remastered for the PlayStation 5 and the first details on the updated version of the game were released yesterday.

Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson via Twitter revealed the studio has been working on the game for the last year.

The remastered version of the game has been given graphical updates across the board. This includes ray-tracing, updating the city's environments and characters. The developer even recast the face of Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will launch as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5 when the console launches on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

