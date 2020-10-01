Demons Souls Remake Gives You the Option to Choose Between 4K and High Frame Rate Modes - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 launch title, the Demon’s Souls remake, official PlayStation page have been updated with new information on the game.

The updated page reveals it will feature two different modes you can choose to run the game in 4K resolution mode and a High Frame Rate Mode. It is likely the 4K Mode will run the game at 30 FPS, while the High Frame Rate Mode will run the game at 60 FPS, but at a lower resolution like 1080p or 1440p. However, it doesn't say specifically.

Check out some of what was updated on the page below:

Stunning visuals: See the dark, gritty world of Demon’s Souls come to life on the PS5 console with beautifully enhanced visuals. Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution2) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.)

Fast loading: Demon’s Souls is a game built for fast loading. Death is an inevitable part of your experience, but with fast loading, you’re able to get back into the action quickly.

Haptic feedback: With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology.

Tempest 3D AudioTech: Immersive 3D Audio brings the horrors that lurk around each corner of Demon’s Souls to life. Hear your enemies sneak up behind you, and pinpoint fireballs and arrows as they sail towards your head. 3D Audio immerses you in not just the gameplay, but enhances the world’s believability, along with your own fears and trepidations…

Demon’s Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and November 19 in Europe and the rest of the world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles