Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 38, 2020, which ended September 20, 2020.

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) debuted in second place. FIFA 20 (PS4) after taking first last week drops to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) jumps three spots to take fourth place. Marvel's Avengers (PS4) drops from second to fifth place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 38, 2020:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Marvel's Avengers (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Jump Force (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)

