Overcooked! 2 Moon Harvest Festival Update Out Now - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have released the free Overcooked! 2 Moon Harvest Festival update to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across China and East Asia.

The definitive edition of the Overcooked! series, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 this holiday season. It features all-new content.

View the trailer of the update below:

Overcooked! 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Humble Store, and GOG.

