PS5 or Xbox Series X: Which Console to Pick?

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are launching next month and it’s a great time for gamers to look at the new rigs, compare them side by side, and make a decision about which one, if any, to purchase at launch. When making an early buying decision, there are a lot of factors to consider, so let's take a look at some of the major points of comparison that might help you to decide which console to pick.

Pricing and Release Dates

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X and Series S will both launch on November 10th 2020. They'll be priced at $499/£449 and $299/£249, respectively, and pre-orders have already been open for just over a week now.

On the other hand, Sony is also set to launch two different versions of the PS5 - a Core version and a Digital version. The Core version will cost exactly the same as the Xbox Series X, at $499/£449, but the cheaper Digital version is more expensive than the Xbox Series S, coming in at $399/£359, giving Microsoft a decent edge in terms of lower spec market entry. Both PS5 variants are set to release on November 12th 2020, just two days after the Xbox Series X/S, and retailers have been accepting pre-orders for the PS5 for around two weeks now.

Key Focus

Both devices are next-gen gaming consoles set to deliver an enhanced gaming experience with improved features. The processing capabilities seem to be pretty similar so far, although Microsoft's platform has a slight advantage there. Both companies' low cost entry devices - the Series S and the PS5 Digital edition - eschew the ability to play discs and physical media, but such platforms have traditionally been unpopular, and this seems to be being borne out here too in terms of pre-order number rumours.

Microsoft's focus thus far has been on promoting its Game Pass and cross-gen playability, with a launch line-up that, in terms of exclusives, consists largely of Xbox One games boasting improved graphics, resolution, and framerates, like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears Tactics. These are supported by a handful of brand new multiplatform releases like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Observer: System Redux, and Tetris Effect: Connected, and fairly recent multiplatform titles that are receiving upgrades, like Marvel's Avengers, DiRT 5, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The delay of Halo Infinite has left a notable hole in the launch line-up that hasn't really been filled in terms of completely exclusive new releases.

Sony has focussed more on its exclusive software and delivering a more engaging user experience through the introduction of the new DualSense controller. In terms of games, there are brand new PS4-PS5 multiplatform (PS4/PS5) games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, while in terms of complete platform exclusives there are Astro's Playroom, Destruction All Stars, and arguably the most anticipated game of either launch - Bluepoint's remake of the cult classic Demon's Souls.

With both devices offering great features and having very bright futures, selecting any one of them would be a bit like betting on eSports and having to bet on one of two teams that are at the top of their games!

PS5 Specifications

Both competitors seem to be offering similar specs. PS5 will run on a custom AMD Ryzen with 8 cores, Zen2 architecture, and a CPU frequency of 3.5GHz. The GPU runs at 2.23GHz and offers 10.28TFLOPs. All of this comes bundled with a 16GB GDDR6 RAM and impressive lighting features like ray tracing. Sony has also added a Tempest Engine to deliver a great sound experience and 8K resolution for an awesome viewing experience. It also comes with a 825GB SSD for seamless gaming and the DualSense controller with haptic feedback that Sony feels will represent a generational leap forward for controllers.

Xbox Specifications

The Xbox Series X also looks really impressive under the hood and comes with a similar AMD Ryzen chip with Zen2 and RDNA architecture, which will make it considerably faster than previous generation platforms. It boasts 12 teraflops of computing performance and will run at locked 1.825 GHz for consistent performance. The CPU can reach a speed of 3.8GHz, with an adjustment to the multithreading. It matches the PS5 viewing experience by offering DirectX Ray tracing capabilities, and comes with a similar 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and Auto Low Latency Mode for controller enhancement.

With both companies offering such great features, selecting one at launch may come down to a debate between playing a handful of brand new exclusives right now and the ability to access a whole vault's worth of older, but often upgraded games from the last generation. Either way both platforms look set for good sales. Which will you be buying at launch? Let us know in the comments section.

