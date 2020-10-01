Microsoft Takes Pop at PS5 for Lack of Save Transfers - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 3 hours ago / 485 Views
Recently, we discovered that progress on Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't be carried across from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.
Now it has come to light that DiRT 5 has a similar issue. Although Playground creations in the game will carry across, story progress and currency saved liveries won't be carried over. Both of the games offer a free upgrade, but in both cases no reason has been given for why progress can't be carried over.
Microsoft has taken notice of the issue and had a little pop at Sony over it on Twitter



People have speculated that a limitation on the PlayStation 4 may be the reason that progress can't be carried to the PlayStation 5, but others have pointed out that Spider-Man: Miles Morales does offer a save transfer feature, so for now it's unclear why this is an issue for certain games.
Source: Eurogamer
8 Comments
I think there is no need to panic lol. I'm pretty sure the saves will eventually all transferable from the four to five. They are not dumb and this is probably just few titles here and there. This reminds me of Sony and the "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" (search on YouTube). Those 2 need to grow up!!!
"it's unclear why this is an issue for certain games." is the entire article for me. It seems strange that some games can do it, but not others.
I see no mention of the PS5 in that tweet.
Really? I'm sure you understand the link. Same as https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWSIFh8ICaA&ab_channel=PlayStation Here, there is no mention of "Xbox"... :)
Do you see any mention of Xbox in this "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" (search on YouTube).. Come on lol You know what they are doing with this tweet.
The video makes it obvious it's hammering XBox. The Tweet, not as much.
Sure...
