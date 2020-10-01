Microsoft Takes Pop at PS5 for Lack of Save Transfers - News

Recently, we discovered that progress on Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't be carried across from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Now it has come to light that DiRT 5 has a similar issue. Although Playground creations in the game will carry across, story progress and currency saved liveries won't be carried over. Both of the games offer a free upgrade, but in both cases no reason has been given for why progress can't be carried over.

Microsoft has taken notice of the issue and had a little pop at Sony over it on Twitter

At Xbox we put gamers first. ðð ð¼ââï¸ https://t.co/5UqDZV8PLx — Aaron Greenberg ð ð¼ââï¸â (@aarongreenberg) September 30, 2020

People have speculated that a limitation on the PlayStation 4 may be the reason that progress can't be carried to the PlayStation 5, but others have pointed out that Spider-Man: Miles Morales does offer a save transfer feature, so for now it's unclear why this is an issue for certain games.



Source: Eurogamer

