Microsoft Takes Pop at PS5 for Lack of Save Transfers

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 3 hours ago / 485 Views

Recently, we discovered that progress on Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't be carried across from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. 

Now it has come to light that DiRT 5 has a similar issue. Although Playground creations in the game will carry across, story progress and currency saved liveries won't be carried over. Both of the games offer a free upgrade, but in both cases no reason has been given for why progress can't be carried over.  

Microsoft has taken notice of the issue and had a little pop at Sony over it on Twitter

People have speculated that a limitation on the PlayStation 4 may be the reason that progress can't be carried to the PlayStation 5, but others have pointed out that Spider-Man: Miles Morales does offer a save transfer feature, so for now it's unclear why this is an issue for certain games.

Source: Eurogamer


8 Comments

Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

I think there is no need to panic lol. I'm pretty sure the saves will eventually all transferable from the four to five. They are not dumb and this is probably just few titles here and there. This reminds me of Sony and the "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" (search on YouTube). Those 2 need to grow up!!!

  • +1
AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (2 hours ago)

9th gen is getting spicy lol fire those shots Microsoft xD!

  • 0
Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

"it's unclear why this is an issue for certain games." is the entire article for me. It seems strange that some games can do it, but not others.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

I see no mention of the PS5 in that tweet.

  • 0
Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

Really? I'm sure you understand the link. Same as https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWSIFh8ICaA&ab_channel=PlayStation Here, there is no mention of "Xbox"... :)

  • +1
Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (3 hours ago)

Do you see any mention of Xbox in this "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" (search on YouTube).. Come on lol You know what they are doing with this tweet.

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

The video makes it obvious it's hammering XBox. The Tweet, not as much.

  • -1
Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (2 hours ago)

Sure...

  • +1