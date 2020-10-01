First Look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Videos Released - News

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have released the first look at the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

View the Zombies reveal trailer below:

View the Zombies first look video below:

Here is an overview of the Zombies mode:

No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies, and this four-person co-op mode is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise. Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play and cross-gen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 13, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

