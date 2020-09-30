QUByte Interactive Reveals 13 Games for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher QUByte Interactive during its QUByte Connect 2020 live stream announced 13 games from independent developers it will publish across the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Check out the 13 games below:

The Crown Stones: Mirrah (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Game Nacional – The Crown Stones: Mirrah is a dark fantasy metroidvania game focused on action-combat and challenging mechanics with pixel perfect graphics.

FLATLAND Vol. 2 (PS4, Switch) by Minimol Games – FLATLAND Vol. 2 is a fast-paced hardcore platformer featuring hand-crafted levels and Lightning-fast respawns. Help Square in crossing the most dangerous part of Flatland: the flooded wells.

Hoarding Simulator (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by Game Nacional – One of the best high-tech simulation ever created is here! you must collect some stuffs for you, that’s it, gotta collect ’em all. a third person style with one goal, collect everything! you are in a pacific town but a lot of crazy events can be the most terrible experience ever!

HTR+ High Tech Racing by QUbyte Interactive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – HTR+ High Tech Racing is a slot car racing simulation, a virtual version of the classic toy of the 80s and 90s!

Knights Retreat (PS4, Switch) by Minimol Games – A chess game without any chess. Rearrange your troops to bring your best Knights back to your Kingdom in an abstract medieval world.

John The Zombie (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by Bugsoft – In John The Zombie you have the craziest zombie simulator ever to try delicious brains of all forms and tastes so you can test out this diet and prove its efficiency!

Red Ronin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Thiago Oliveira – Red Ronin is a tactical turn-based dash-and-slash game where a bloodthirsty ronin and her companion bot searches for revenge. After losing a loved one for a group called The Wind, Red embarks with her companion bot ISAAC in a nonstop revenge journey to discover what happened to the only person she cared about.

Rift Adventure (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Gamebrew Studio – Rift Adventure is a pixelart platform in a magical world full of adventures and with a functional tax system, it is up to the player, to walk beyond his own future as an adventurer, the future of the city’s development. The player will choose to pay or evade taxes, and his decision to do so will completely change the city.

Savage Halloween (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by 2ndroids – In Savage Halloween the world was get for mosters from beyond that have been trapped in the earth after a Halloween party, and now the decided make here their home.

Spooky Chase (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by Burning Goat Studio – Spooky Chase is certainly a challenging experience. This is due to the fact that all enemies are made by YOU. Creating a new challenge for 2D platform games.

Super Hiking League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by Bit Ink Studios – Join Nelson in the Super Hiking League! An evil wizard is making the mountains disappear in a plan to make the world perfectly flat! As a member of the Super Hiking League you will not let this happen. Compete in climbing matches against other Hikers to collect all magic gems and stop his plans!

Tinker Racers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) by Rumbora Party Games – Tinker Racers is not about reaching the finishing line at all. In this survival racing party game, the challenge is to stay in sight on chaotic miniature tracks. You want to be leading the race to be the camera target. Especially because everyone that leaves the camera dies!

WarDogs: Red’s Return (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Mito Games and Red Nose – The dystopian future of WarDogs: Red’s Return is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year. A 2.5D Beat ‘em Up inspired by the classics of the genre, WarDogs takes you on a journey to get rid of the gangs controlling the Suburbs and look cool while doing so.

