171 is an Open-World Action Game, Headed to Xbox Series X and S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher QUByte Interactive and developer Betagames Group announced the open-world action-adventure game, 171, is coming to the Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version.

QUByte Interactive game producer Marivaldo Cabral has told Gematsu that are waiting for approval from Sony Interactive Entertainment for final confirmation on the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

171 is an open-world action-adventure game in the veins of Grand Theft Auto. Set in the suburbs of a fictitious Brazilian community, it features typically Brazilian landscapes and multiple gameplay mechanics such as vehicle tuning, ranged and melee combat, and open-world exploration.

