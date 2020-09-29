9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil Launches October 6 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Developer Valorware announced the 2D open-world RPG dungeon crawler, 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on October 6. It will cost $15.99 on consoles, $9.99 on Steam for the first week then go up to $15.99, and cost $9.99 on smartphones.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil is a huge 2D open world RPG and “collect-a-thon” dungeon crawler packed full of adventure, allowing you to explore dungeons filled with more than 270 unique monsters—and enough treasure, loot, and rare materials to last a lifetime. There are also 1,400 uniquely drawn items to collect—including more than 300 weapons and 550 armor types and accessories!

Equip your best gear and journey across the fields of Ashwick, snowy regions of Halstorm, dense forests of Vlak, and perilous Hollow Mountains of Scorn as you embark on an epic quest! There’ll be some stories to tell after this one…

In 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil, you can improve your character to become the ultimate warrior: Unlock spells and abilities, fine-tune your attributes and skills—and level up your crafting abilities in cooking, weapon smithing, spellcrafting, and more. You can also recruit monsters to fight alongside you—taking care of them and improving their combat skills. Finally, you can also unlock a mysterious companion to fight alongside you…

Need a break? You can put your adventuring on hold and take a breather by enjoying Fyued—a robust card game played throughout the game world with 180 collectible cards. Help the townsfolk raise the prosperity of their villages by embarking on sidequests ranging from silly to “Wut?”

Key Features:

Robust Creature System – Catch/tame more than 270 different creatures and form a party of up to 10. Level them up and “morph” them back to Level 1, with increased combat power over and over again to raise incredibly strong creatures!

– Catch/tame more than 270 different creatures and form a party of up to 10. Level them up and “morph” them back to Level 1, with increased combat power over and over again to raise incredibly strong creatures! Improved Companion System – Unlock a companion—which has all the same systems as the main player. Switch between yourself and your companion at the click of a button, allowing for exciting combat tactics—and a backup plan if one of the characters dies! Your companion can also have up to 10 creatures out with them.

– Unlock a companion—which has all the same systems as the main player. Switch between yourself and your companion at the click of a button, allowing for exciting combat tactics—and a backup plan if one of the characters dies! Your companion can also have up to 10 creatures out with them. Local “Couch Co-Op” Two-Player Mode (PC and Console Only) – Enjoy the entire main campaign fully with the help of a second player at any time using a drop-in / drop-out system. Player 2 is also a full character with inventory / equipment / abilities / creature party and can switch to the companion as well. Using all three characters (two playable, one AI), form a very strong team and have up to 30 creatures out with you.

– Enjoy the entire main campaign fully with the help of a second player at any time using a drop-in / drop-out system. Player 2 is also a full character with inventory / equipment / abilities / creature party and can switch to the companion as well. Using all three characters (two playable, one AI), form a very strong team and have up to 30 creatures out with you. Superior Animation – Highly animated skeleton-based pixel art for better visual impact and a world that feels more “alive.”

– Highly animated skeleton-based pixel art for better visual impact and a world that feels more “alive.” Ride the Lightning – Rideable mounts!

– Rideable mounts! Improved Crafting System – Master nine trade skills including cooking, weapon smithing, spellcrafting, and more.

– Master nine trade skills including cooking, weapon smithing, spellcrafting, and more. Craft Enchanting Power Gems – Give your equipment some extremely powerful buffs this way – if you’re skilled enough at crafting, that is!

– Give your equipment some extremely powerful buffs this way – if you’re skilled enough at crafting, that is! Relax with a Fishing Mini-Game – Collect up to 24 fish across various regions; just let ’em know you’ve “gone fishing”!

– Collect up to 24 fish across various regions; just let ’em know you’ve “gone fishing”! Huge Soundtrack – Featuring an expanded soundtrack (more than an hour of original music) composed and produced by Valorware’s Tom Au.

