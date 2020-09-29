Destruction AllStars New Information Details Digital Deluxe Edition, Gameplay and Characters - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Lucid Games have released new information on the PlayStation 5 launch title, Destruction AllStars. There are new details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, gameplay, and characters.

Destruction AllStars is a global sports entertainment event where stars and cars collide. Become one of 16 different AllStars and get behind the wheel to the sound of a roaring crowd as you wreck your way to the top. Can you master the mayhem?

Jump into the arena solo or with your teammates and run to your vehicle of choice. There’s a variety of different vehicles with unique speed and handling characteristics. Whilst you might have a particular favorite, it takes a true AllStar to master them all!

While behind the wheel, you’ll want to react to the match as it unfolds around you. Driving into opponents’ vehicles will do plenty of damage, but a well timed slam will annihilate them. Master using slam attacks to wreck, dodge and boost your way through the competition.

When wrecked, you’ll have to master a whole new set of skills as you’re thrust into the action from a different perspective. On foot, our AllStars might look vulnerable, but they have the athletic and heroic skills to evade opponents, take their vehicle and cause maximum damage.

The arenas have been designed to harness mobility and destructive action. Vehicles have enough track to navigate at maximum speed, whilst AllStars on-foot can seek temporary safety in suspended platforms above. Using their parkour skills to jump, climb, grab and vault, they can collect items and lure opponents into hard hitting traps.

All of this takes place in the first minute of every game. If you compete hard, be fierce and stay in the action, you’ll be rewarded with an AllStar’s ultimate skills: their character ability and hero vehicle. An AllStar’s character ability gives them an edge above the competition, whilst their hero vehicle can really shake up the game.

Character Abilities Snapshot

Shyft – Uses cloaking technology to go invisible and take over vehicles before his opponents notice.

– Uses cloaking technology to go invisible and take over vehicles before his opponents notice. Ultimo Barricado – Become invulnerable to incoming attacks, from vehicles and characters.

– Become invulnerable to incoming attacks, from vehicles and characters. Lupita – Drops trails of fire that causes burning damage to vehicle and KO characters.

– Drops trails of fire that causes burning damage to vehicle and KO characters. Boxtop – Spawns parcels that buff team mates and deal explosive damage enemies.

Hero Vehicle Snapshot

Sabre (Hana’s Vehicle) – Deploy a blade along the length of the vehicle and slice opponents in half.

– Deploy a blade along the length of the vehicle and slice opponents in half. The Undisputed (Ultimo’s Vehicle) – Activate an immense shield and become an unstoppable force in the arena.

– Activate an immense shield and become an unstoppable force in the arena. Callisto (Genesis’ Vehicle) – Ignite rocket boosters for a burst of speed, causing massive damage to your opponents.

– Ignite rocket boosters for a burst of speed, causing massive damage to your opponents. Mr. Sparkles (Tw!nlkeR1ot’s Vehicle) – Enter Rampage as you hit harder with every Slam.

Meet the AllStars

We’ll tell you more about this bunch of diverse, charismatic, and heroic AllStars in a future Blog post.

How to Play

So that gives you a general idea of what you’ll be doing in the game, no matter what mode you’re playing. Destruction AllStars has a lot to offer, however you choose to play the game.

Global custom-built arenas for multiplayer and single-player.

Destructive gameplay action in and out of vehicles.

A large, diverse roster of Heroic Characters.

Cinematic rivalries exploring our AllStar’s motivations.

Enough cosmetics for you to stand out amongst the crowd.

But it doesn’t end here. After launch, we’ll be adding new modes as well as exciting twists on others. We’ll also be adding new features to help you get the most out of your Destruction AllStars experience. You can expect these additions as part of a post-launch roadmap, absolutely free, to ensure you have new ways to play, wreck after wreck.

Hopefully that gives you a taste of what Destruction AllStars is all about. We’ve got a brand new trailer launching soon, so be sure to keep an eye out for that! We’re still hard at work on the finishing touches before launch and the team can’t wait for you to get your hands on the game. We’ll be listening out for your feedback and want to take you all on a wild ride as we continue to grow the game post launch.

However you choose to start your AllStars career, we’ll be ready for you on the starting platform this November!

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains:

One Legendary Character Skin and Vehicle Skin – Embrace the darkness and become The Crow.

– Embrace the darkness and become The Crow. One Dance Emote for Lupita – Lupita shows the AllStars how it’s done in Rio!

– Lupita shows the AllStars how it’s done in Rio! Four banners and five avatars – Add some variety to your player profile, right from the start!

– Add some variety to your player profile, right from the start! 10,000 AllStar Currency – Kickstart your AllStar customization! AllStar Currency can be earned through online play. This boost should give you a head start on customizing your racing stripes whilst you earn the rest!

