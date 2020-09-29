October 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for October 2020. Two Xbox One games, one Xbox 360 game, and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for August are:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One Maid of Sker ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy ($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Costume Quest ($14.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

Paying homage to classic ‘80s trash horror, play as Skullface, an adorably demented villain, out to terrorize camp counselors and any other blocky victims he finds. New dimensions of absurd terror and over 300 fiendish puzzles await in this isometric puzzle game.

Maid of Sker

Do not panic, don’t even breathe! Set in a remote hotel with a macabre and gory history, use stealth tactics to stay alive against a cult of sound-based enemies. Inspired by chilling tales in Welsh folklore, do your best to survive and brave the nightmares of the Quiet Ones.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt, play as Sphinx, and his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, as they travel the world to foil the evil plans of Set. Use stealth, agility, and special powers to find the stolen magical crowns of Egypt and save the world.

Costume Quest

Collect super-powered magical costumes and level up your hero in the monster-filled neighborhoods of Auburn Pines. Complete numerous quests, build up your party, and take down evil in the Halloween tale that will capture the imagination of kids and the kids-at-heart.

