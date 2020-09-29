The Hong Kong Massacre is a Top-Down Shooter, Headed to Switch - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Vreski announced the top-down shooter, The Hong Kong Massacre, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not announced. It first launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in January 2019.

View a trailer of the PS4 version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts, and vivid underworld locations.

Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner’s murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion, and dive / dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks.

Dive through windows or dodge behind cover—every shot is lethal, so stay aware of your surroundings and exploit the environment however you can.

When the heat is on, you can slow down time and plan for the next move. Avoiding bullets whilst taking out enemies is crucial for survival—but beware, your slow-motion ability is limited: plan fast, think ahead, and bring down the bad guys unscathed.

Each level features a range of challenges, allowing you to to unlock new weapons as you progress, trading bullets from restaurants to rooftops across a moody, crime-riddled city.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles