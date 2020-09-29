PlayStation China Hero Project Showcase for September 30 to Feature Announcements and Updates - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai announced a PlayStation China Hero Project showcase will take place tomorrow, September 30 at 19 CST and feature updates, announcements, and game footage.

PlayStation China will host a domestic online event, 1900 Beijing time, 30th September. Many titles from #ChinaHeroProject will reveal their new progress, new announcements or new footages. You may watch it on Bilibili or, wait for me to post YouTube link here, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9HBDroUuqx — ChinaHeroProject (@ChinaHeroPRJCT) September 29, 2020

The following games are part of the China Hero Project initiative:

AI: Limit by Sense Games

by Sense Games ANNO: Mutationem by ThinkingStars

by ThinkingStars Convallaria by Loong Force

by Loong Force Evotinction by Spikewave Games

by Spikewave Games F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch by Ti Games

by Ti Games In Nightmare by Magicfish Studio

by Magicfish Studio Lost Soul Aside by Ultizero Games

by Ultizero Games Pervader by Beijing Light & Digital Technology

by Beijing Light & Digital Technology RAN: Lost Islands by Jolly Roger

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles