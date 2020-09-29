PlayStation China Hero Project Showcase for September 30 to Feature Announcements and Updates

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 286 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai announced a PlayStation China Hero Project showcase will take place tomorrow, September 30 at 19 CST and feature updates, announcements, and game footage.

The following games are part of the China Hero Project initiative:

  • AI: Limit by Sense Games
  • ANNO: Mutationem by ThinkingStars
  • Convallaria by Loong Force
  • Evotinction by Spikewave Games
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch by Ti Games
  • In Nightmare by Magicfish Studio
  • Lost Soul Aside by Ultizero Games
  • Pervader by Beijing Light & Digital Technology
  • RAN: Lost Islands by Jolly Roger

Vendrom
Vendrom (1 hour ago)

We've seen how good Chinese developers are (Bright Memory, Black Myth Wukong). If China Hero Project gets funded more, we may see some very ambitious games in some years from now.

LivncA_Dis3
LivncA_Dis3 (3 hours ago)

about time lost soul aside is back in the drivers seat

