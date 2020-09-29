Untold Tales is a Specialist Games Publisher Created by Former Techland Staff - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Untold Tales is a specialist games publisher created by former Techland staff. The publisher will focus on single-player games that can tell intriguing stories.

The first two games published by the Untold Tales are developer The Brotherhood's Beautiful Desolution for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and developer Vreski's The Hong Kong Massacre for the Nintendo Switch. Beautiful Desolation is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG, and The Hong Kong Massacre is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

"Being selective and only focusing on one or two games at time ensures our devs are taken care of both during and after production and not feel like they’re just another name among 10 others we’re juggling," Untold Tales CEO Maciej Laczny said.

"We also want them to feel they’re allowed to focus on putting their game out where they are wanted. Times have changed significantly in how best to put a game out and that also means some platforms are better than others for certain games. It just doesn’t make sense to force devs to be everywhere to try to maximize exposure."

"As of now there’s around 10 of us in total," said Untold Tales head of marketing Pawel Skaba.

"We all left Techland at various points in our careers to join other teams and endeavors, but mainly it was to build up experience and knowhow outside the AAA echo chamber. We’ve now been part of multiple game launches, worked with devs from all over the world, and ridden the waves of changes that keeps proving there needs to be more agile publishers who treat devs like partners and not manufacturers.

"We know there are already a handful of publishers out there who do good by their devs and players, but it feels like there are still so few of them. We’ve all seen the slew of publishing horror stories out there and a lot of devs have themselves been a part of these broken partnerships.

"We want to be one of the rare teams that show the gaming world you can do this all differently and approach both devs and players with total fairness and respect. Maciej, [head of business development Grzegorz Drabik], and I have known each other for a really long time. We’ve been through many situations and seen so many fair and unfair publishing partnerships so we firmly believe that with our experience and approach we can show that it can all work differently, better."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles