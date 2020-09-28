Xbox Series X Runs Xbox One Games at a Higher Frame Rate - News

/ 922 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Several gaming outlets have released hands-on previews of the Xbox Series X today and VentureBeat tested Xbox One games running on the Xbox Series X to see how well they perform on the next-generation console. The results showed that games that run on the Xbox One with an unlocked framerate or dynamic resolution see a boost on the Xbox Series X.

Grand Theft Auto IV saw around a 25 percent boost in frame rate from an average of 48 frames per second (fps) on the Xbox One X to 60 fps on the Xbox Series X. Final Fantasy XV saw a boost from 42 fps to 59 fps and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice jumped from 37 fps to 60 fps.

No Man's Sky runs at a locked 30 fps on the Xbox One, which means the game doesn't take advantage of the better hardware of the Xbox Series X.

The hands-on preview reveals the Xbox Series X has 802 GB of usable space, lets you suspend up to six games at a time using the Quick Resume feature, and greatly reduces the load times of many Xbox One games.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles