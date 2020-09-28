Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts at the Top of the EMEAA Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 38, which ended September 20, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers in its third week remained in second, while Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remains in third. FIFA 20 dropped from first to fourth and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top five in fifth.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Marvel's Avengers Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

