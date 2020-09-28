Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts in First on the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 38, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Marvel's Avengers (PS4) drops from first to third. eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PS4) debuted in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Marvel's Avengers eFootball PES 2021 NBA 2K21 Xbox One Marvel's Avengers eFootball PES 2021 NBA 2K21 Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Yo-Kai Watch 3 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Marvel's Avengers

