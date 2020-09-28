Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts in First on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 429 Views
Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 38, 2020, according to SELL.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Marvel's Avengers (PS4) drops from first to third. eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PS4) debuted in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from third to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Marvel's Avengers
- eFootball PES 2021
- NBA 2K21
- Marvel's Avengers
- eFootball PES 2021
- NBA 2K21
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- Marvel's Avengers
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.