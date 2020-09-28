FIFA 20 Retakes First on the Italian Charts, Marvel's Avengers Drops to Second - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has retaken first place on the Italian charts for Week 37, 2020, which ended September 13, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) in its second week dropped to second, while NBA 2K21 (PS4) after debuting in third place dropped to fourth. Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in third place.

There are nine PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and one Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 37, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Marvel's Avengers (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) F1 2020 (PS4) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

