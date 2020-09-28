Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass News Coming Tomorrow - News

posted 9 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass news live stream tomorrow, September 29 at 6 am PT / 9 am ET. You will be able to watch it live on YouTube.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are available now for the Nintendo Switch. Expansion Pass Part 1: The Isle of Armor launched on June 17 and Expansion Pass Part 2: The Crown Tundra will launch this fall.

