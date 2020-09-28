Genshin Impact is a Free-to-Play Open-World Action RPG, Out Now for PS4, PC, iOS, and Android - News

Developer miHoYo announced the free-to-play open-world action RPG Genshin Impact is now available for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android worldwide. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

"For the past three and a half years, our team has been working towards creating a sprawling, beautiful open-world game in which players have the freedom to explore alone or bring friends along for the journey," said miHoYo general president Forrest Liu.

"We’re very grateful to have over 10 million players pre-registered for Genshin Impact across PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile around the world. We can’t wait to see you all in the world of Teyvat."

Here is an overview of the game:

With Genshin Impact, miHoYo brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat, a land ruled by seven elemental gods known as the Archons. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler” who embarks on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of this world along the way. In the course of their journey, players can explore a wondrous world of diverse cultures and terrain, join forces with over 20 playable characters, master the art of elemental combat and exploration, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds in store.

