Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debut in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 392 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has debuted in first on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 20, 2020.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is in second place, NBA 2K21 is in third, Marvel's Avengers is in fourth, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K21 Marvel's Avengers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe WWE 2K Battlegrounds - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Dance 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles