343 Hasn't Locked in a New Release Date for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was originally going to be the big AAA launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this holiday season, however, due to technical issues the game was delayed to 2021.

343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard via Twitter has revealed the developer has yet to lock in a new release date for the game. Anything seen on a retail site is just a placeholder or speculation.

"We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet," Jarrard said. "Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation."

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

