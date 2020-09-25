343 Hasn't Locked in a New Release Date for Halo Infinite - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 630 Views
Halo Infinite was originally going to be the big AAA launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this holiday season, however, due to technical issues the game was delayed to 2021.
343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard via Twitter has revealed the developer has yet to lock in a new release date for the game. Anything seen on a retail site is just a placeholder or speculation.
"We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet," Jarrard said. "Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation."
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.
No rush 343. Make Halo as good as possible when I get my Series X next year :)
I was kind of hoping it could be ready by Spring/Q2 since Xbox's 1st half 2021 line-up is looking kind of weak right now, but this statement doesn't give me hope. Starting to think it won't release before September. Forza Horizon 5 is our best hope of a 1st half 2021 AAA Xbox exclusive now I reckon, they already have more dev time on Horizon 5 than any previous Horizon game, and they're the largest they've ever been, having hired I believe 40+ new racing team devs since Horizon 4 released.
Forza Horizon 5 hasn't been announce.
Yep, but they usually announce it only about 3 months before it releases, so it could be announced as late as The Game Awards in December and still release in March.
The earliest would probably be March. I am doubtful it would get delayed an entire year.
I was thinking march too.
How much more can you do to a game with just 4 extra months of time? It will probably be longer than that no?
- +2
@JRPGfan Well, they made it sound like it wouldn't be getting a total graphical overhaul. Supposedly the delay is mainly to fix the pop-in issues, get the ray tracing update into the game at release, and to add higher quality textures and character models for the Xbox Series and higher end PC's only. It wouldn't take a full year just to do that, would only take that long if they changed their mind and decided to do a full graphical overhaul instead.
