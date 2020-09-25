Samurai Shodown Launches for Xbox Series X and S This Winter - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer SNK announced Samurai Shodown will launch for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this winter. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

View the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Samurai Shodown has enjoyed worldwide success as a blade-wielding fighting game series since its first release in 1993. Over 10 years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for Samurai Shodown to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! With its story set one year before the very first installment, warriors and combatants from various backgrounds and with their own goals are about to battle to fulfill their destinies!

Carrying on the Legacy

Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, the new game aims to bring the same tense and exhilarating battles that the series is known for. Intense and epic battles are back!

Evolving the Presentation

Using the power of Unreal Engine 4, the series is able to achieve a level of detail never before seen for a totally new visual experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

