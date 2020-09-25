RPGolf Legends Announced for Consoles and PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Kemco and developer ArticNet have announced action RPG, RPGolf Legends, for consoles and PC. It will launch in 2021. Players in the game are faced with golf and monsters.

RPGolf launched for iOS and Android in 2017, and for PC via Steam in 2018.

