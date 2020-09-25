Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Sales Comparison Charts Through September 19 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 666 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three home consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and two handhelds (Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita) over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to September 23)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to September 22)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to September 21)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to September 19)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 76,103 (3.6%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 7,318,805 (83.3%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 746,382 (-68.2%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 1,091,960 (-12.9%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
2 Comments
Knowing last year was a big year for Switch and we are at only 3 millions away from that total with the biggest period of the year coming is insane. This growth is just like gameboy level once pokemon came out. So weird to have such a big growth in it's fourth year without major price cut or else.