Football Manager 2021 Announced for Xbox Series X and S, Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Smartphones

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 2021 for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Football Manager 2021 Touch was also announced for the Nintendo Switch, PC viaSteam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. Football Manager 2021 Mobile was announced for iOS and Android.

Football Manager 2021 will launch for PC on November 24 and for the Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One in December with cross-save support. Football Manager 2021 Touch will launch for PC on November 24 and the Nintendo Switch in December.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the games:

The manager is the beating heart of every football club. In Football Manager 2021 dynamic, true-to-life management experiences and next-level detail renews that focus on you like never before, equipping you with all the tools to achieve elite status. It’s over to you, boss.

Choose your colors and the challenge that best suits your ambitions and then work with your club’s hierarchy to ensure you meet theirs… or face the consequences.

Join forces with your backroom staff to assess the strength and depth of your playing squad before dipping into the transfer market. There’s likely to be a starlet in your Academy knocking on the door of the first team…

Craft tactical strategies, formations and styles of play for every occasion to maximize your club’s chances of winning football matches and getting those three points.

Immerse yourself in the spectacle of match day and revel in the glory of management as your planning pays off on the pitch.

Full details of what’s new in Football Manager 2021 including licensing updates will drop on our social channels in early October, so get following now to get ahead of the game.

Early Access should be available around two weeks prior to the November 24 street date. Pre-purchase from a participating digital retailer to play first. Football Manager 2021 Touch, the stripped-back management experience, is once again included free (PC / Mac only).

Although you are trading a little depth for speed, Touch still packs the finesse and quality of the full simulation experience.

All the top leagues and nations are included from around the globe and your player recruitment is powered by the world’s biggest player database, which features more than 500,000 active real-life players.

Tactical presets prime you for success and feature the most popular formations from around the world of football. For more control and personalization, there’s also a custom setting for you to stamp your individual style and preference.

On Match Days you can enjoy the action from the touchline or completely avoid the action by simulating your result and skipping the highlights. Smashing through the seasons lets you focus your time on buying superstars and unearthing wonderkids—and there are thousands to be found. By accelerating your progress, you also won’t have to wait too long to watch your youngsters become elite.

Challenge Mode offers an even more casual approach to proceedings with various ready-made trials and experiments. Aim to finish the season unbeaten, see off an injury crisis or battle the odds and avoid relegation over the last few games of the season.

Licensing updates, new features, and game upgrades will all be revealed in November across the Football Manager social media channels, so get following to get ahead of the game.

