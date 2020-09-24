Live-Action Yakuza Film Being Developed by Sega - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sega is developing a live-action movie based on the video game franchise, Yakuza, according to Variety. Sega is working with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content.

The Yakuza movie will be produced Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long. Wild Sheep Content are currently searching for scriptwriters.

"Yakuza offers us a new playground in which to set compelling stories with complex characters in a unique environment that audiences have rarely seen before," 1212 said in a statement. "The saga of Kazuma Kiryu has a built-in cinematic appeal—a mix of kinetic action with bursts of comedy, multiple converging storylines, and a gripping journey towards redemption."

Barmack added, "With our background in telling global stories, we are excited to bring this huge project to global platforms."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

