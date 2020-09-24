Horizon: Zero Dawn Sells Over 700,000 Units on PC During Launch Month - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 840 Views
Guerrilla Games' former 2017 PlayStation 4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero Dawn, released for PC on August 7 for $49.99. The open-world action RPG had some technical issues on release and through patches have improved the stability of the game.
The issues with the game have not stopped the game from having a decent. The game on PC sold 716,000 units during its launch month, according to research firm SuperData.
"The former PlayStation 4 exclusive had a PC launch nearly as large as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and significantly larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," said SuperData.
"Horizon also sold more units at release than the PC edition of Death Stranding (477K), which became available in July 2020 after an eight-month PlayStation 4 exclusivity window ended. After the success of Horizon on PC, Sony has already stated that it is looking into bringing other PlayStation exclusives to computers."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
So are these sales considered good for PC? They actually seemed low to me in light of the sales on PS4.
The article directly compares it to other major PC game sales in first month.
I feel you aren't properly considering perspective that this is only 1st month sales. HZD has sold ~10m on Playstation, but that is over 2.5 years. Perhaps initial month sales were higher on Playstation, but that was also it's initial release date with maximum hype, and being 1st party exclusive the Playstation audience was especially receptive to.
I do think not waiting as long to release on PC might keep hype higher, if it was only 1 or 1.5 year delay rather than 2.5 years it might be interesting to see if sales would be higher. Pretty clear that such an earlier release was not even considered at the time byy Sony, with more PC releases being a more recent policy. Earlier release would also mean the game engine tech is relatively more cutting edge, which could increase attraction VS the many other options on PC.
Please, make PC realeases day 1, or at least only 1 year after playstation. I don't care what you gonna do Sony, you can even create your own "playstation store for PC", but bring Playstation games to PC early, please!!
Oh buddy... Sony is definetly going to bring more titles to the PC platform then. This makes me beg the question will Sony do the same thing to their PS5 exclusives or will it just be PS4?
Sony is definitely bringing ps5 games to pc. The question should be if it is going to be a day and day release or not.
My bet is yes, but only after they think they've squeezed every last console sold out of the exclusive.
All exclusives should come to pc. Pc is not direct competition to PlayStation.