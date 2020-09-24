Horizon: Zero Dawn Sells Over 700,000 Units on PC During Launch Month - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

Guerrilla Games' former 2017 PlayStation 4 exclusive, Horizon: Zero Dawn, released for PC on August 7 for $49.99. The open-world action RPG had some technical issues on release and through patches have improved the stability of the game.

The issues with the game have not stopped the game from having a decent. The game on PC sold 716,000 units during its launch month, according to research firm SuperData.

"The former PlayStation 4 exclusive had a PC launch nearly as large as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and significantly larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," said SuperData.

"Horizon also sold more units at release than the PC edition of Death Stranding (477K), which became available in July 2020 after an eight-month PlayStation 4 exclusivity window ended. After the success of Horizon on PC, Sony has already stated that it is looking into bringing other PlayStation exclusives to computers."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

