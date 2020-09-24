Doom Eternal Coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 1 - News

Microsoft announced id Software's first-person shooter, Doom Eternal, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console on October 1 and later in 2020 for Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Doom Eternal, you step into the armor of the Slayer, an unstoppable and unyielding force with a singular mission – Raze Hell and save humanity. Battle demons in an epic single-player campaign that takes you to Earth, to Mars, through Hell, and across dimensions never seen before.

Your arsenal of powerful upgradeable guns, grenades and abilities makes you a force on the battlefield as you blast, stab, and shoot your way through demon hordes. Take what you need to survive – health, armor, and ammo – from your fallen enemies during the heat of battle.

The story doesn’t end when Doom Eternal’s credit roll. Continue seeking your vengeance in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, launching on October 20 on the Xbox Store. The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand across dimensions. Battle your way to the heart of the threat and decide the fate of the cosmos.

Doom Eternal is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The Ancient Gods, Part One DLC will launch on October 20.

