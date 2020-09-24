Super Mario 3D All-Stars Sells Over 200,000 Units in Japan, Switch Sales Jump to 110,029 Units - Sales

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (NS) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 210,136 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 20.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second with sales of 48,8246 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third with sales of 32,097 units.

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 26,215 units. Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (NS) debuted in fifth with sales of 15,129 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 110,029 units sold. The 3DS sold 5,272 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,801 units and the Xbox One sold 31 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 210,136 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 48,8246 (1,576,270) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 32,097 (5,724,253) [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Konami, 09/17/20) – 26,215 (New) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (Bandai Namco, 09/17/20) – 15,129 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,094 (3,170,755) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 9,572 (381,612) [NSW] Azur Lane: Crosswave (Compile Heart, 09/17/20) – 7,413 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 5,887 (3,738,336) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,288 (3,8370,717)

