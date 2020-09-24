Super Mario 3D All-Stars Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 12 hours ago

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 38th week of 2020.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 falls to second place in its third week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in third place. eFootball PES 2021 - Season Update debuted in fourth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, two PS4 exclusives, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 38, 2020: Super Mario 3D All-Stars - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe eFootball PES 2021 - Season Update - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Marvel's Avengers Ring Fit Adventure The Last of Us PArt II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ghost Of Tsushima

