Abyss of the Sacrifice is a Suspenseful Adventure Game, Announced for Switch and PC

D3 Publisher and developer Intense have announced suspenseful adventure game, Abyss of the Sacrifice, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch on December 17 with support for English, Japanese, and Chinese languages.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Five girls are trapped in a closed underground city. What lies beyond the betrayal and killings? Is it hope? Or despair?

A fusion of suspense adventure and escape game, Abyss of the Sacrifice is a full-scale suspense story of mystery after mystery. The adventure parts are fully voiced by a cast of wonderful voice actors. And the escape parts offer a high difficulty that will even impress escape game fans.

Key Features:

Better Looking, Easier to Play, and Additional Features – The graphics coloring has been reformed, bringing Miki and company’s story back to life more vividly than ever before. Other new features have also been added, including a hint function, gallery mode to view event images and out-of-game illustrations at any time, and touchscreen support.

– The graphics coloring has been reformed, bringing Miki and company’s story back to life more vividly than ever before. Other new features have also been added, including a hint function, gallery mode to view event images and out-of-game illustrations at any time, and touchscreen support. A Zapping Scenario of Despair After Despair in Search of Hope – Stages unfold for each character. Depending on the order you play each stage, the content and ending of even stages with the same name will change. And the results may mean life or death for the girl… The girls will overcome numerous despair in search of hope. What truth awaits them?

– Stages unfold for each character. Depending on the order you play each stage, the content and ending of even stages with the same name will change. And the results may mean life or death for the girl… The girls will overcome numerous despair in search of hope. What truth awaits them? Supported Languages – Supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese text language options. Voice-overs are Japanese-only.

– Supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese text language options. Voice-overs are Japanese-only. Supported Modes (Switch Version) – Supports TV mode, table mode, and handheld mode.

