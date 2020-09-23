Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Metal Gear, and Konami Collectors Series: Castlevania and Contra Rated for PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 824 Views
Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, Metal Gear, and Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra have all been rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for PC.
Metal Gear Solid launched for the PlayStation in 1998 and PC in 2000. Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is an enhanced version of the PlayStation 2 title Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, which launched in 2002 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and PC in 2003. Metal Gear launched for the MSX 2 in 1987. Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra launched for PC in 2002.
Thanks, Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
9 Comments
Heard Metal Gear is going to be on PS4 as well. Rumored as a console exclusive at that.
Wasn't there a remake of MGS1? Why not release that instead?
If you're talking about The Twin Snakes, yes. But most people preferred the PS1 original.
- +2
At the time maybe. But now it's just going to be incredibly dated, no? I expect the remake would be too, but not quite as much.
- +1
TTS tried to implement a lot of the game play changes made in MGS2. General consensus was that they didn't mesh well with the way the original game was designed. Plus, TTS also had some investment from Nintendo. Konami isn't that dedicated to sort out what Nintendo does and doesn't own from TTS when they know most people will be just as happy with the PS1 game that has no strings attached to it.
- +2
The fact that all of these games already have PC/Windows releases makes me think that they are just going to release those versions again as download titles. That would be sorta nice but could also potentially suck if they just release them as is. MGS1 and especially MGS2 have problems when running on modern Windows and Metal Gear 1 was a DOS port of the NES game which would be disappointing. Although the Gematsu article shows that the picture accompanying the first game is from a what I assume to be the MGS3: Subsistence release so who knows.
Metal Gear on PC would be great but why not go all out and bring back the Legacy Collection?