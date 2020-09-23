Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Metal Gear, and Konami Collectors Series: Castlevania and Contra Rated for PC - News

Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, Metal Gear, and Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra have all been rated by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for PC.

Metal Gear Solid launched for the PlayStation in 1998 and PC in 2000. Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is an enhanced version of the PlayStation 2 title Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, which launched in 2002 for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and PC in 2003. Metal Gear launched for the MSX 2 in 1987. Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania and Contra launched for PC in 2002.

