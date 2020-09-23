Baldurs Gate III Early Access Delayed to October 6 - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Larian Studios announced it has delayed the launch of the Baldur’s Gate III Early Access from September 30 to October 6 for PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia.

I"t’s the year 2020! We’re launching an active development build, which means that things can go right, or they can go wrong each time we compile a new one. Live development different to 'going gold' in that you never really have a 'gold version,'" said the developer.

"Our guiding principle for early access is that it’s fine for there to be smaller bugs or a few things that are lacking polish, but it needs to offer a fun gameplay experience with as few crashes as possible.

"We’re nearly there but we had a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we’re sifting through. Because of the delays, our translations are also later than expected and we want to ensure localization for the announced Early Access languages is strong enough for our international fans to have a good time.

"Thankfully, a week’s delay (to October 6) is all we expect to need to triple check stability and triple check localization.

"We say 'expect' because the game still has to pass the “World Tester.” The World Tester is a sort of AI super-gamer that plays through the game at incredible speed, stress testing everything and pushing it to its limits. This super-gamer is currently playing through, and the results are looking good but not perfect yet. We know that if the super-gamer doesn’t break the game, there’s less chance you will. Not that we have any illusions you won’t try!

"As a result of all the testing that’s been going on, we do now have our PC minimum requirements for day 1, and you can check those on the store pages.

"Early Access is going to launch on October 6th on Stadia, Steam, and GOG. It is. It really is."

We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) September 23, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles