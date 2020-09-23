Crown Trick is an RPG Roguelite, Launches for Switch and PC on October 16 - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher TEam17 and developer NExT Studios announced the turn-based roguelike game Crown Trick will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on October 16. It will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 4.

View the release date trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in a procedurally generated maze-like dungeon, Crown Trick is steeped in strategic, synchronous, turn-based gameplay where enemy decisions and actions are only revealed when players make their moves, and features hundreds of weapons, skills, and items on hand to customize and evolve the combat style as the quest progresses.

A finalist in the Indie Prize (Asia) 2019 Awards, Crown Trick is set in the daunting Nightmare Realm, a labyrinthine, underground world filled with monsters and traps. Players will have to master the elements and combine dozens of skills, while planning the best strategy, to overcome deadly enemies that stand still until their plan of attack is executed. As the quest continues, players will have the opportunity to gain access to high-level skills–Familiars–secured from the elite monsters that roam the dungeon, increasing the chances of both success and survival.

Key Features:

Engaging Strategic Gameplay – Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon

– Monsters and traps move only when the player moves; carefully thought out strategies are key to escaping the labyrinthine dungeon Fight How You Want – Create and develop a unique combat style with dozens of active and passive skills and abilities, items, and relics help create different ways to cut through enemy encounters

– Create and develop a unique combat style with dozens of active and passive skills and abilities, items, and relics help create different ways to cut through enemy encounters Learn from Enemies – Gather elite “Familiar” skills by overcoming enemies, ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon

– Gather elite “Familiar” skills by overcoming enemies, ready to unleash on others deeper in the dungeon Different Dungeons Every Time – The procedurally generated maze ensures players have unique experiences every time they enter the Nightmare Realm.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles