Kirby Fighters 2 for Switch Leaked - News

posted 3 hours ago

An unannounced game for the Nintendo Switch, Kirby Fighters 2, has been discovered on the Game Finder for parents on the official Nintendo website. The game has a listed price of $19.99, as well as an icon.

"Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities—including the brand-new Wrestler ability—and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing," reads the description of the game. "Familiar friends and foes like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system."

The first Kirby Fighters was included in Kirby: Triple Deluxe for the Nintendo 3DS. A standalone version, Kirby Fighters Deluxe, released for the 3DS in 2014.

Thanks, ResetEra.

