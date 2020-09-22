Xbox Will Continue to Look at Acquiring More Studios, Says Microsoft CEO - News

In case you haven't heard one of the biggest gaming acquisitions in history occurred today. Microsoft has acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios has growm from 15 to 23 studios.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with CNET discussed the Bethesda acquisition and said that the company will continue to look at acquiring more developers to join Xbox Game Studios where it makes sense to do.

"We'll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission and culture," Nadella said. "We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added on the Bethesda acquisition, "This is a huge investment in games that they're going to get to play."

The plan is to let Bethesda run independently as they have their own culture. "It is about the culture of those teams," Spencer said. "They're not about becoming us."

Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S worldwide on November 10. The two consoles became available earlier today for pre-order.

