Xbox Will Continue to Look at Acquiring More Studios, Says Microsoft CEO - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,404 Views
In case you haven't heard one of the biggest gaming acquisitions in history occurred today. Microsoft has acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios has growm from 15 to 23 studios.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with CNET discussed the Bethesda acquisition and said that the company will continue to look at acquiring more developers to join Xbox Game Studios where it makes sense to do.
"We'll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission and culture," Nadella said. "We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense."
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer added on the Bethesda acquisition, "This is a huge investment in games that they're going to get to play."
The plan is to let Bethesda run independently as they have their own culture. "It is about the culture of those teams," Spencer said. "They're not about becoming us."
Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S worldwide on November 10. The two consoles became available earlier today for pre-order.
34 Comments
Sony can't compete with Microsoft on acquisitions. They are on another level. Also this makes gamepass better!
- +11
Nope there is no way Sony can compete with this. Whether this is a winning strategy or not is yet to be seen.
- +1
If it's a problem when Disney does then it's a problem when Microsoft does it. Corporate consolidation is never a good thing.
I actually don't care. Disney is just a bunch of garbage entertainment. I am more concerned when monopolies in social platforms work together and silence certain voices. This is exists to control what we think and know.
Videogames are not really important. Playstation will still get thousands of games even if Bethesda games become exclusive.
- -7
I'm just gonna sit back and watch the ongoing fireworks, for when MS announces their purchase of Sega or Konami. Hell I'm sure them buying SE will cause some mini riots, which would fizzle out within a week. Like I said in a previous thread. The bed has been made, time to sleep in it.
Them buying Capcom would cause bigger meltdowns, Sony very likely to get more aggressive in acquiring more timed exclusive deals and possibly adding Kojima Productions, Bluepoint and Housemarque.
- +2
They need some Japanese companies. Maybe Sega and Capcom. That would also give them an amazing collection of classic games.
They actually have a Japanese developer now through the Zenimax purchase. The developers that made The Evil Within Games. I think its long overdue that Xbox acquired a Japanese studio.
- +5
Am I the only one that has a problem with this? Buying out small studios is ok but when you buy out a massive publisher with dozens of IPs with a third party history behind them then we have issues.
Indeed. The medium was a game that couldn't be made without funding. Funding it is a good thing. Buying studios that have no money problem, are not niche, and put games on every system - is aggressive.
- +1
Maybe I am just saying this because I am getting old... But video games aren't that important and competing platforms will still have countless options.
Also, MS actually porta to more devices than other 1st party companies. So people will certainly access Bethesda games on Xbox, Windows and Cloud.
- +3
Since I will have access to all of those games for A LOT less money, I gotta say that no, I do not have a problem with it whatsoever.
- +6
If I didn't have access to the games then I would but that's the way it is. I hated not having access to so many of Sony's titles so I went ahead and got a PS4. That's the way it works. Get a PC and you'll be fine.
- 0
This is how im seeing the situation now: MS few yrs ago "we're going to draft up our own team of rookie(ish) developers"....MS now "screw it instead we're just going to buy up all-star players like Michael Jordan!".... just a little humor watching NBA playoffs and beer...good ol beer mmmm
Well when you can't make 'em or beat 'em, buy 'em!
Well MS's goal seems to be growing all their platforms. Xbox, cloud and Windows gaming. They don't have to beat Sony to grow.
- +1
The plan is to let Bethesda run independently as they have their own culture. "It is about the culture of those teams," Spencer said. "They're not about becoming us." Yeah sure, that's what MS is known for. Not getting involved in the companies they buy. I told everyone that this won't end well. MS is going for a monopolistic position and gaming will suffer in the long run.
Time to acquire more smaller studios like Moon studios and such for delivering games in between big AAA releases.
They actually already have several A and AA studios for smaller releases. Compulsion, Double Fine, inXile's New Orleans studio, Obsidians' AA Team, Undead Labs, Ninja Theory has several AA teams. I guess one or two more wouldn't hurt though.
- +7
Pretty sad that MS has to continue to buy talent instead of making it themselves.
indeed,
they have no talent whatsoever haha
- -7
I was thinking the same thing
- +1
Having the talent to recognize talent, and then purchase the aforementioned talent with money acquired through talent requires talent...and balls.
- +10
Sony buys Insomniac: Wow, that's a talented studio Sony bought!
MS buys Bethesda: Go make your own talent!
- +13
Sony already has a a lot of talent,
and insomniac makin a lot of ps exclusives for sony feels right that they belong to sony now,
- -4
@Mr Puggsly, well the difference is Insomniac pretty much grew up on Sony to a point where it actually just made sense. Like most of their games were Sony exclusive anyways so it hardly affects anyone. And Insomniac's games are nowhere as massive as what Bethesda has under their belt. You definitely can't compare Insomniac with Bethesda lol
- -4
its the zenimax family not just bethesda haha!
ill take insomniac games anyday with all their critically acclaimed games!
- -5
What about the multiple times Sony bought out studios?.
Are we just going to pretend they grew studios right out of their ass now?. Come on people.
- +10
Pretty much every developr that sony has acquired was a developer where they had a longstanding relationship on developing first-party titles in the first place. They aren't randomly going around buy chunks of the industry and competing publishers.
- +1
Microsoft, the Bruce Wayne of gaming. People forget Sony kept Spiderman off other platforms so these buyouts dont feel bad anymore.