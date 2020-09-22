Supermarket Shriek Launches October 23 for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Billy Goat Entertainment announced Supermarket Shriek will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on October 23. It first launched for Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store in June 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Join the unlikely duo of man and goat in this unique (shopping) kart racer, as they traverse precarious obstacles and complete deadly challenges inside a range of shops, boutiques and supermarkets. An outlandish solo adventure and a truly one-of-a-kind co-op experience!

Scream like a man! Scream like a goat! Scream together!

Key Features:

A Kart Racer Like No Other – Propel our two heroes using their wild incomprehensible screams! Use the screams of both man and goat in perfect harmony to master the mad-cap physics and complete each stage!

– Propel our two heroes using their wild incomprehensible screams! Use the screams of both man and goat in perfect harmony to master the mad-cap physics and complete each stage! A World of Insane Obstacles – Race around shops, boutiques and supermarkets – overcoming a relentless stream of obstacles along the way! From the mundane (tins of beans) to the absurd (fire pits, swinging axes, sumo wrestlers & more!).

– Race around shops, boutiques and supermarkets – overcoming a relentless stream of obstacles along the way! From the mundane (tins of beans) to the absurd (fire pits, swinging axes, sumo wrestlers & more!). Action-Packed Gameplay Modes – The 38 stages include outlandish Obstacle Courses, time-limited Collectathons and not forgetting the mode-where-you-knock-over-the-tins-of-beans.

– The 38 stages include outlandish Obstacle Courses, time-limited Collectathons and not forgetting the mode-where-you-knock-over-the-tins-of-beans. An “Epic” Journey – Set in a near-future-dystopian-alternate-reality-universe-world (probably), our heroes must go on a journey to discover something deep within themselves and ultimately save save SAVE! On 3 for 2 items in the canned food isle…

– Set in a near-future-dystopian-alternate-reality-universe-world (probably), our heroes must go on a journey to discover something deep within themselves and ultimately save save SAVE! On 3 for 2 items in the canned food isle… Play Solo, with a Goat (Friend) or with a herd! – Embark on this adventure solo or enlist the help of a friend for a co-op experience like no other! There are also three chaotic player-versus-player party modes for between two and four players!

– Embark on this adventure solo or enlist the help of a friend for a co-op experience like no other! There are also three chaotic player-versus-player party modes for between two and four players! Experience “Duet” Co-Op Mode – Yes, you and a friend can *literally* shriek your way to glory by controlling the action using a mic. A mode that will certainly have your neighbors talking!

– Yes, you and a friend can *literally* shriek your way to glory by controlling the action using a mic. A mode that will certainly have your neighbors talking! Dress to Impress – Customize the appearance of your characters with over 50 customization options! Choose from a range of excellent shirt and tie combos, as well as some outlandish headgear!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles