Drake Hollow Launches October for PC

Developer The Molasses Flood announced cooperative action village-building game, Drake Hollow, will launch for PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 1. It first launched for the Xbox One on August 28.

"Hundreds of thousands of Drake Hollow players on Xbox have had a chance to experience something pretty unique in the world of games: the opportunity to care for something other than yourself," said The Molasses Flood CEO and Creative Director Forrest Dowling. "Our aim was to create a game experience that brims with heart, is both musically and visually enticing, and has at its core rock-solid systems-based gameplay. We hope players find Drake Hollow to be as fun and unique as we designed it to be!"

Drake Hollow is a cooperative action village-building game set in The Hollow—a blighted mirror of our world – in which players protect villages of Drakes; the lovable, local vegetable folk. Either solo or with friends, players explore a dynamically generated and aether-swept world of islands to defend the Drakes from a menagerie of feral beasts, all while helping them to maintain their camps.

Mysteries and rewards, as well as danger, await those curious enough to search every nook and cranny of The Hollow. Drakes are hungry, thirsty, and need a place to sleep. They can also—quite literally—die of boredom. Players will explore the wilderness and set up valuable supply routes to bring essentials back to camp, while keeping the Drakes entertained and happy (think yoga and puppet shows). Defending the Drakes from enemies with weapons ranging from tennis rackets to nail guns, players will eventually unravel the peculiar and ancient connection between The Hollow and our own world.

