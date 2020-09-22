Legal Dungeon is a Police Investigation Game, Launches Early 2021 for Switch - News

Publisher Playism and developer Somi announced the game about organizing police investigation documents, Legal Dungeon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2021. It first launched for PC via Steam in May 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

“Arresting Thieves Stealing from a Drunk in a Stakeout is Not Entrapment” (XX-XX-20XX)

The Supreme Court has ruled that it is not entrapment when police do not help a drunk pedestrian sleeping on the sidewalk during a stakeout, then arrest thieves who try to steal from the drunk victims. The court judged that “it is not illegal to indict a defendant who voluntarily premeditates and then carries out a crime.”

Legal Dungeon is a game about organizing police investigation documents.

The player must review and provide an investigation verdict on reports ranging from petty theft to murder, in eight different criminal cases. Legal Dungeon will teach players that apprehending and punishing criminals is the very essence of Public Safety. Players will quickly become experts in revealing true criminals.

The game comes complete with 14 endings and six Steam achievements for the players to unlock. Weigh the value of people’s lives to unlock all the collectibles. The game is also home to a cute in-game Screen Mate shop!

