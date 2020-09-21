FIFA 20 Beats Marvel's Avengers to Top the EMEAA Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken first place on the EMEAA charts for week 37, which ended September 13, 2020.

Marvel's Avengers in its second week drops to second, while Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 drops to third. Rainbow Six Siege re-enters the top five in fourth, while Crusader Kings III drops to fifth.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Marvel's Avengers Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Rainbow Six Siege Crusader Kings III

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

