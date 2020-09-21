FIFA 20 Beats Marvel's Avengers to Top the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 538 Views
FIFA 20 has retaken first place on the EMEAA charts for week 37, which ended September 13, 2020.
Marvel's Avengers in its second week drops to second, while Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 drops to third. Rainbow Six Siege re-enters the top five in fourth, while Crusader Kings III drops to fifth.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- FIFA 20
- Marvel's Avengers
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Crusader Kings III
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
More Articles
1 Comments
Odd given the new season has started and FIFA 21 releases in a couple of weeks.