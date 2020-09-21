Microsoft Acquires Bethesda Softworks Parent Company ZeniMax for $7.5 Billion

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 3,270 Views

Microsoft has announced they have acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Xbox Game Studios will grow from 15 to 23 studios. Also revealed is Game Pass has reached 15 million subscribers.

The list of acquired studios includes Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios with over 2,300 employees. The teams are known for franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield, and many more.

The goal is to release Bethesda's future games on Xbox Game Pass on the same day they launch on Xbox and PC, like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

Microsoft plans to honor the Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo PlayStation exclusivity deals. However, Future Bethesda games will be on Xbox, PC, and "other consoles on a case by case basis."

"Gaming is the most expansive category in the entertainment industry, as people everywhere turn to gaming to connect, socialize and play with their friends," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. "Quality differentiated content is the engine behind the growth and value of Xbox Game Pass—from Minecraft to Flight Simulator. As a proven game developer and publisher, Bethesda has seen success across every category of games, and together, we will further our ambition to empower the more than three billion gamers worldwide."

"Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world," said the head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "Our teams have a close and storied history working together, from the amazing first DOOM, and its id Tech engine, innovating games on PCs to Bethesda bringing their first console game to the original Xbox, the groundbreaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Over the years I’ve had many deep conversations with the creative leaders at Bethesda on the future of gaming and we’ve long shared similar visions for the opportunities for creators and their games to reach more players in more ways.

"Just as they took the bold first steps to bring The Elder Scrolls franchise to the original Xbox, Bethesda were early supporters of Xbox Game Pass, bringing their games to new audiences across devices and have been actively investing in new gaming technology like cloud streaming of games. We will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, some announced and many unannounced, to Xbox console and PC including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios.

"Like us, Bethesda are passionate believers in building a diverse array of creative experiences, in exploring new game franchises, and in telling stories in bold ways. All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you.

"All of our work, and the foundation of our relationship with you, starts with a commitment to deliver a breadth of amazing games to discover and play on Xbox.  Over the last few weeks, we’ve been excited to share more detail on important elements of a plan we’ve been building towards for years. A plan that is the fulfilment of a promise, to you the Xbox player, to deliver the most performant, immersive and compatible next-generation gaming experiences, and the freedom to play blockbuster games with your friends, anytime, anywhere. Today is a landmark step in our journey together and I’m incredibly energized by what this step means for Xbox."

79 Comments

VAMatt
VAMatt (20 hours ago)

Holy shit. That's huge.

Manlytears
Manlytears (20 hours ago)

This is the first time... the first time the argument "Microsoft is rich, they can just buy everything ..." really took shape ... I wonder how Playstation can beat this? I'm truly stunned.

Jranation
Jranation (20 hours ago)

If people think MS is out of the gaming industry they should think again.

Jranation
Jranation (13 hours ago)

I wouldnt be saying that with an Edelgard picture.

Srex117
Srex117 (19 hours ago)

Wow. Unlike some ppl here, i think they will keep Doom, TES, Fallout and rest PC/Xbox only. I dont see any point paying that much much money to keep them on all platforms . Either way i am good whatever they do since i am going full PC from now on with maybe only ps5 buy at the end of gen.

SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (18 hours ago)

Yep. Microsoft is getting out its checkbook to cock-block Sony and Nintendo again.

AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (15 hours ago)

It's a chance this could hurt the gaming industry as a whole in the long run. However I like the fact the Microsoft is flexing their $1 trillion dollar net worth at Sony. A Sony that's under pressure is one that fights back hard. This'll push Sony even more to outdo Microsoft and Nintendo, which that benfits us gamers I feel :)

A_Robo_Commando
A_Robo_Commando (14 hours ago)

From IGN, possibly alluding to games still being multi-platform: While avoiding any specifics, Todd Howard also alluded to the idea of exclusives indicating, perhaps that Bethesda would not be limited to the Xbox ecosystem: "Like our original partnership, this one is about more than one system or one screen. We share a deep belief in the fundamental power of games, in their ability to connect, empower, and bring joy. And a belief we should bring that to everyone - regardless of who you are, where you live, or what you play on. Regardless of the screen size, the controller, or your ability to even use one."

TheLegendaryBigBoss
TheLegendaryBigBoss (20 hours ago)

Wow I did not expect that.

Slownenberg
Slownenberg (19 hours ago)

Damn that's big news. Will be interesting to see how this plays out in terms of multiplatform vs exclusive titles.

TheLegendaryBigBoss
TheLegendaryBigBoss (19 hours ago)

Fallout new vegas sequel and more games coming to gamepass?!

FloatingWaffles
FloatingWaffles (19 hours ago)

where are all the people who said the microsoft warchest was not real lmao, they're a trillion dollar company and phil managed to convince them gaming was important again, shit like this was always possible after that

BraLoD
BraLoD (19 hours ago)

Megaton.

Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (17 hours ago)

Damn,that's a lot of exclusives not being on sony consoles.

OTBWY
OTBWY (20 hours ago)

Dude GG.

Jannlee48504
Jannlee48504 (18 hours ago)

This is huge...I love this decision imagine when doom does its esports games they'll be promoting series x from now on....since Sony decided to be greedy withe the final fantasy timed exclusive maybe MS should do the same with elders scrolls 6 lol

jamesmarkus87
jamesmarkus87 (15 hours ago)

Can we PLEASE get remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas?

SecondWar
SecondWar (20 hours ago)

Well this is a bit unexpected and unsure how this will pan out. Seems unlikely franchises like Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Doom will become Xbox exclusives. More likely they'll go down similar routes to Minecraft and Ori & Will of the Wisps.

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (18 hours ago)

ok, depending how this pan out it the future; XBSX maybe my second console this gen.

Jranation
Jranation (13 hours ago)

Idk maybe if your desperate enough...... all you really need is Xboxgame pass.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (19 hours ago)

That's definitely huge but I never cared for their games thankfully *phew*

Bandorr
Bandorr (18 hours ago)

I only cared for dishonored. Even then I didn't get the one after Dishonored 2.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (18 hours ago)

I played Dishonored and I also didnt get the sequel lol It's good but not enough that makes me want to get an Xbox (yet)

LivncA_Dis3
LivncA_Dis3 (9 hours ago)

i agree with u,
only games i was intrested in was dishonored, picked up dishonored 2 and it was meh samey samey,
the evil within 1/2 are decent but they wont be missed lol

AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (16 hours ago)

As I said before, Microsoft is aiming at Sony this time around. HUGE NEWS. I'm curious how Sony will respond to this

yvanjean
yvanjean (20 hours ago)

Wow... Microsft really step up in a big way to start this generation. So hype to pre-order tomorrow!!!!

AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (15 hours ago)

Microsoft is coming for it. I'm happy to see that Microsoft won't let Sony win 9th gen without a fight. I still feel the Sony PS5 will outsell the Microsoft Series X but it won't be as easy now.

Stellar_Fungk
Stellar_Fungk (14 hours ago)

I'm shook as fuck

mjk45
mjk45 (10 hours ago)

it may well have to do with the rumour that was going around about Sony buying bethesda and MS trumped them.

fauzman
fauzman (14 hours ago)

Smart move by MS. Bethesda produces a lot of singleplayer games which is where MS is a bit weaker. Of course the implications for gaming are mind-boggling and it will now be really interesting to see sales figures with Bethesda's huge titles under Xbox. Lets hope that MS keeps its itchy fingers off them and doesnt try to fit in GAAS or microtransactions into all Bethesda's IPs.

SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (14 hours ago)

Did you miss Fallout 76? Bethesda was already on board with GAAS and MTX. Bethesda was already giving up on single-player games.

Qwark
Qwark (15 hours ago)

PS5 is doomed :p

Imaginedvl
Imaginedvl (16 hours ago)

Oracle got TikTok! Microsoft got Bethesda. I'm okay with that :)

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (18 hours ago)

So will this be the start of the buyout of medium-sized gaming companies, not just indies, by the big boys? Which one will be the next?

Bandorr
Bandorr (18 hours ago)

Imagine buying out Bandai or Square Enix.

Ayla
Ayla (11 hours ago)

Buy Konami next Microsoft.

Eric2048
Eric2048 (14 hours ago)

Well it's a good thing i have a PC. Although Besthesda games have been dropping in quality so i'm not sure it even matters.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (18 hours ago)

Great timing with a new gen coming. Now MS should put all the Bethesda games on Gamepass soon. Ideally the Doom Eternal like today.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (14 hours ago)

They better not fuck this up like they did Rare (until 2019 that is).

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (15 hours ago)

I wonder if Sony will continue to lock games up with timed deals and FF16, knowing that now MS have a lot of monster IPs, that they could do the same with, or they take the foot off the pedal and allow games on everything.

Qwark
Qwark (15 hours ago)

Why would MS bother to release games like TES and Fallout on PS5 sure they miss some sales. But most PS5 gamers have a pc.

Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

Its just how MS have been working lately, they see it more as buisness than competition. There are MS games on Switch and PS4, why would they change?

Ryotsu
Ryotsu (19 hours ago)

Poor Bethesda

StokedUp
StokedUp (20 hours ago)

Games will remain Multiplatform apparently.

SecondWar
SecondWar (20 hours ago)

Makes sense for existing games but for future releases?

VAMatt
VAMatt (20 hours ago)

There's no way that they make those all XB/PC exclusives. That would kill the value of the company that they just purchased. My guess is that they'll end up with occasional timed exclusivity, and an exclusive new IP once in a while.

Bandorr
Bandorr (20 hours ago)

Odds are this is just a game pass play. Not the first time Microsoft has spent billions on a studio and not done anything to change the exclusivity of the games.

GamingRabbit
GamingRabbit (18 hours ago)

Yes, my guess is that most of the games releases by those studios in the future will heavily favor XBox and PS.
May that be timed exclusivity, free DLC vs. paid DLC or just additional content overall.

GamingRabbit
GamingRabbit (18 hours ago)

Yes, my guess is that most of the games releases by those studios in the future will heavily favor XBox and PS.
May that be timed exclusivity, free DLC vs. paid DLC or just additional content overall.

AFattyGamer
AFattyGamer (16 hours ago)

They'll remain multi-plat for "now." That's the key word here. Microsoft gets the final word in all this. But seeing as how they acquired Mojang and Minecraft is still on Nintendo and Sony platforms, I don't think Microsoft will be compete assholes xD But damn. This changes everything. Is Sony sweating right now? I doubt it. Are they cautiously eyeing Microsoft? You're damn right.

sales2099
sales2099 (10 hours ago)

Hopeful at best. They said case by case

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (13 hours ago)

This is just too much. All its doing is indirectly killing the console industry. If more games start going Xbox/PC what would be the point in buying a console? Right now there are no true exclusives for the Xbox. Certain games won't be on the playstation and the PC version will inherently be better then the xbox version. I can't tell who started it first but these tit for tat third party exclusive deals are going to fuck the industry.

estebxx
estebxx (11 hours ago)

I can understand timed exclusive stuff a la FF16 or back when MS got Tomb Raider for a year as well but buying out the whole company with tons of noteworthy IPs... yeah thats another level i haven't seen yet.

Zyphe
Zyphe (19 hours ago)

RIP Sony. GGWP.

LivncA_Dis3
LivncA_Dis3 (9 hours ago)

not a huge fan, so not a loss for me, if sony purchased bethesda they will get bashed, but if xbox purchased em all the praise ey? double standard hahaha!

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (18 hours ago)

This move really seems to me that they were desperate. But I get it.

SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (18 hours ago)

What a dick move. Fuck Microsoft.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (17 hours ago)

Blame Sony. They made 2 timed moneyhat deals with Bethesda and were in negotations for a 3rd back in June according to an insider. Sony was specifically targeting Bethesda for their timed hats, a publisher who had very good relations with Xbox in the past. MS responded the only way they could to prevent Sony from moneyhatting timed exclusivity on even more Bethesda games.

Dallinor
Dallinor (17 hours ago)

I know it makes it more exciting, but that's just not reality. MS aren't responding to some timed exclusives. Also why are framing them like the victim? MS could have outbid Sony for those timed exclusives. This is part of a much bigger strategy: Gamepass. MS are going all in to try and make a return on a very, very long term investment.

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (19 hours ago)

I am really sorry, but with this purchase, it is pretty clear that MS is cancer for the gaming industry. I am really curious how some Xbox fans will try to spin this as anything BUT a negative outcome for the industry. Losing a mega-publisher like this will not remain without side effects. Sony will have to follow with further purchases and soon many 3rd party major IP's will be locked behind exclusive deals. RIP Zenimax, RIP tthe console industry as we knew it, RIP game studio and studio culture building.

Jannlee48504
Jannlee48504 (18 hours ago)

No one had an issue with Sony buying all the timed exclusives like final fantasy or blocking spiderman from the avengers game....so don't have a problem with Microsoft doing this i just feel bad for Playstation users because brand new ip's may never come to Playstation....u said ms didn't have any exclusives now they do

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (18 hours ago)

Relax, Sony has already stressed they are not reactive. MS needs more exclusives amd amd they have them.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (17 hours ago)

@Hunter MS already had a very good relationship with Bethesda before this. MS was the only console company to support Bethesda in their dream of putting the Elder Scrolls series on console, which is why TES 3 was OG Xbox exclusive and TES 4 was timed 360 exclusive. To say that those recent timed moneyhat deals of Sony's were because "they built up a good relationship with 3rd parties but MS buying Bethesda is just throwing money around" is disingenuous at best.

Jranation
Jranation (13 hours ago)

Did you just call Xbox GamePass cancer to the industry? I think you need to get your eyes checked.

LudicrousSpeed
LudicrousSpeed (11 hours ago)

"studio culture building" LOL

I don't remember this outrage online when Sony bought Insomniac or Guerrilla or Zipper or Sucker Punch or Naughty Dog.

ice
ice (11 hours ago)

The difference between buying studios over time vs buying a publisher acquiring a bunch at one. Saying MS has no in house talent means you think the same for Sony as most their studios were bought including Naughty Dog @Hynad you complain MS has no good studios and then when they buy some you complain that they bought talent. Pick a battle.

  • +7
Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

@Hunter I am sure you would be cheering if PS announced this buyout instead. Colours truly showing right now.

